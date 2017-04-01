Evacuation centre offers respite for those 'who have lost everything'

Jordan Winnell, 5, of Lismore, eats breakfast at the evacuation centre at OSuthern Cross University in East Lismore.

After making the choice to evacuate her home in the Lismore CBD Sharon Winnell spent the night sleeping in a room full of strangers at the evacuation centre at Southern Cross University.

"No one expected it to get this high," Mrs Winnell said.

"Then I got the SES message that if I needed to get out I should leave straight away," she said.

"But everyone has been so caring and accommodating of everyone's needs.

"They are slowly sending people to other emergency accommodation."

Mrs Winnell said she was grateful for all the assistance as she ate a breakfast provided by the Salvation Army Emergency Services.

Robert Winnell got out of the Lismore Lakes Holiday Park with two sets of clothes and his boots.

He was not sure if his caravan was completely submerged under water and what other possessions were still intact.

Salvation Army Emergency Services state co-ordinator Phillip McCall, who drove up from Sydney, said they were in charge of making sure everyone got fed at the evacuation centre.

Salvation Army Emergency Services state co-ordinator Phillip McCall and Salvation Army Emergency Services area co-ordinator Lach McKay take a small break to grab some breakfast before heading back in to help. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

"We fed up to 275 people for breakfast on that first morning,' Mr McCall said.

"A lot of them had been evacuated through the night and all they had had to eat was tea and biscuits.

"They were looking forward to breakfast."

Salvation Army Emergency Services area co-ordinator Lach McKay said it was a tough job because you were seeing people in their worst situation but highlighted that they we so thankful to have someone looking after them.

"You are dealing with people who have lost everything," Mr McKay said.

"We have seen kids who have had to leave the pet dog behind and are not sure what's going on.

"That really tears you apart."

Mr McKay said that locals serving and helping their community was one of the things that helped to create a positive atmosphere in such times of distress.

One such local was Teagan Brownrigg who had to leave her own home in South Lismore but as a Salvation Army member was only too happy to serve food to people who needed it.

Serenity Bacon, Samuel Bacon and Teagan Brownrigg cook food for people at the evacuation centre at Southern Cross University in Lismore. Marc Stapelberg

She said she got out with a bag of clothes, a phone charger and her car but hadn't even had a chance to think about it all.

Ms Brownrigg had been cooking for two days and was only too happy to help other people as she acknowledged the North Lismore residents must be feeling the pain with the large volume of water collected there.