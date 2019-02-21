Menu
Lismore CBD
Evacuation alarm shouldn't concern Lismore residents

21st Feb 2019 12:17 PM

Don't be alarmed if you heard an alarm in Lismore today, it was just Trinity Catholic College trialling its evacuation siren.

Concern was raised on social media this morning after residents could hear sirens throughout the Lismore CBD and beyond, with worried reports it could be related to the possible extreme weather heading this way over the weekend due to Cyclone Oma.

But Trinity Catholic College has confirmed the sirens people heard was just the school testing its evacuation plan, which includes sounding off the siren system.

Nearby residents had been warned about the school's evacuation test but the sound seemed to have carried further than expected.

Meanwhile, the SES has warned people should be aware of their flood plans, should Cyclone Oma effect the region.

