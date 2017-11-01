EVACUATED: Fire in Lismore CBD unit, residents told to leave

Fire-fighters were called to fire at a Magellan St unit block on Wednesday morning.

Fire-fighters were called to fire at a Magellan St unit block on Wednesday morning. Lismore Fire & Rescue

A UNIT block was evacuated in Lismore's city centre after a fire ignited on a couch in the building's common area.

About six to eight people were moved out of the Magellan St complex with firefighters at the scene shortly before 6am.

It is understood a resident put out most of the fire with an extinguisher prior to the arrival of the Lismore fire brigade.

Firies spent about 45 minutes at the unit putting out the fire and ventilating the building.

Leading firefighter Adam Cormick described the fire as a smouldering-type blaze and suspected a discarded cigarette left on the couch may have ignited the fire.

He said smoke alarms alerted neighbouring residents to the fire and reiterated the importance of checking smoke alarms are working in the home.