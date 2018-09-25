Etiquette at an open house inspection

OFI MANNERS: Even if you hate the property you are viewing at an open for inspection, be polite and respectful as you are in someone's home.

KIDS jumping on beds, adults putting their feet up on the couch, people loudly discussing their view on the wallpaper, ah, it must be spring home selling season.

While agents have stories about poorly behaved buyers attending their open for inspections or as they are known the industry, OFIs, thankfully they tend to be in the minority.

As the prospective buyer, you must remember when you turn up to inspect a house, you are guest in someone's home.

After all, you'd want people to treat your home with respect if it were on the market.

Here's The Northern Star's infallible guide to being the best behaved potential buyer at an OFI.

Do

Greet the agent and take a card, because this property may not be for you but they may have another which is ideal

Ask the agent how long the property has been on the market, its age and any renovations / improvements, zoning or heritage controls

If you are inspecting a unit, ask about strata / body corporate fees and how many are rented or owner-occupied

Wipe your shoes before coming in or remove them with good grace if asked

Leave the kids at home if you can, you need your full attention

Listen to how quiet the rooms are if the house is in a busy area

Put on your game face - remember other attendees may also love the property so do any chat with your partner about your budget or buying strategy in private

But listen to other attendees' questions to the agent, they might ask a question you hadn't even thought of

If you think it's a winner than ask for a repeat viewing at a different time of the day and get a building inspection and pest report.

Don't