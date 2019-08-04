Menu
ET losing sleep over Survivor booting

by Kristy Symonds
4th Aug 2019 9:15 PM
ANDREW Ettingshausen says he lost sleep over his "upsetting" booting from Australian Survivor: Champions vs Contenders.

The rugby league legend, 53, was voted out at Sunday night's tribal council - the Champions' fourth in a row after yet another crushing defeat in an immunity challenge.

Speaking to Confidential, ET said he was "really upset" to be sent packing at such an early stage in the competition because it had been his goal to make the merging of the tribes.

STEVEN BRADBURY DISCUSSES HIS CONFRONTATION WITH ABBEY HOLMES ON AUSTRALIAN SURVIVOR

Andrew Ettingshausen was one of many professional athletes on the Champions tribe to form an ‘athlete alliance’ that has since been decimated. Photo: Channel 10
"The funny thing is, you spend so much time there that it doesn't matter where you get knocked out, you think 'what if?'," he said.

"You come up with that many different options in your mind, the hindsight is insane. When you get back (to reality), you definitely have sleepless nights over it, rolling around going 'oh, if I did that'. I've talked to some of the other champions who say the same thing - the game really overtakes you."

He said losing sight of his original game plan too soon after Brisbane speed skater Steven Bradbury suggested the alliance of the seven sport stars cemented his fate from the beginning.

"It changed as soon as I walked in the door," he said.

"It was a bit frustrating because if I had to do it again I would have gone through with my original game plan of meeting everybody and deciding who I liked and who I trusted because some of those were not in the athlete's alliance."
ET said he still believes a Champion could be crowned Sole Survivor at the end of the series.

"The game of Survivor changes so much - I'm looking forward to seeing what happens in the future," he said.

