Estuaries look to be the go for fishing this weekend

SNAGGED with Barry Cooder | 18th Aug 2017 7:00 AM
Evans Head Fishing Classic.
Evans Head Fishing Classic. Susanna Freymark

THE perfect spring weather finally breaks this weekend with a strong southerly and four-metre swells predicted, but don't get your hopes up for any significant rain.

A day's light drizzle would be ideal for all types of fish but there's little hope of that happening anytime soon.

With offshore and surf fishing out of the question over the weekend, fishos will have to turn to the estuaries for some fun and a feed.

New moon is on Tuesday so the high tides at dusk and dawn are ideal for locating feeding fish.

Until the equinox in another six or seven weeks, the night highs will be far bigger than the morning tides so you can expect a much stronger run then.

Bream remain quite active in the lower estuaries, with the fish keen to put on condition after their breeding season. I did see a bunch of bream in the Evans River the other day that were still in spawning aggregations so they might stay low a little longer.

Bream are more active around the dark of the moon so they should be worth chasing this weekend with lures during the day and bait at night.

Flathead have been on the go, too.

The run of bigger fish, including some crackers around a metre long, have been encountered in the lower reaches, where the water is warmer and clearer.

A lot of these big females have been sunbaking in the shallows, trying to warm up after the overnight chill.

The water coming down the river on the ebb tide can be three or four degrees colder than what comes in from the ocean on the high tide, and don't the fish know it.

When the sun has been beating down for a few hours on soft, dark sand in the shallows, it can raise the water temp to a very agreeable 23 degrees plus.

That all makes for some very frisky big flathead when they take a lure or bait in the shallows.

The other day it took me almost 10 minutes to tire out a fat flattie of about 85cm that just lumbered around the clear shallows until it reluctantly swam into the net for a few quick pics and a release.

Brett at Ballina Bait and Tackle says the bass are also on the move from their spawning beds but I can't help you locate them - I tried this week for little reward.

All I can say is that the April Fool flood has left plenty of slumps and snags in the river around Coraki that should hold fish.

Long-range jewie

A MULLOWAY tagged down at Hat Head has been recaptured 551 days later up on the Sunshine Coast.

Cameron Cronin caught and tagged the fish at Hat Head in November 2015, measuring it at 67cm.

Last May 28, it was recaptured by Peter Brodie just north of the Maroochy River at Mudjimba, Queensland.

The fish measured out at 83cm, above the Queensland legal length of 75cm, so Peter took it home.

The next day he noticed what looked like algae sticking out of the fish's shoulder and the mystery object turned out to be a slime- coated NSW DPI gamefish tag.

The fish's 550km journey from Hat Head to Mudjimba is a record for a mulloway tagged in NSW waters.

Cameron Cronin's original tagging was part of the NSW Research Angler Program, a citizen science program which provides Fisheries NSW another means of monitoring and managing important recreational fish species.

Passionate fishos who would like to contribute to the ongoing assessment and monitoring of some of our key recreational fish - mulloway, yellowtail kingfish, snapper, dusky flathead and tailor - should visit the DPI website and look for the research angler program.

