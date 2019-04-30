Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alex de Minaur has a bit more time to prepare for his next tournament now.
Alex de Minaur has a bit more time to prepare for his next tournament now.
Tennis

De Minaur clay concerns as Bernie lines up Millman

by AAP
30th Apr 2019 8:14 AM

AUSSIE young gun Alex de Minaur has made a shock early exit at the ATP Tour's Estoril Open, losing his first-round clash to lowly-ranked local Joao Domingues.

World No.27 De Minaur was upset 6-2 2-6 6-2 by Portugal's Domingues, ranked 187 spots below his fancied opponent, in just under two hours.

De Minaur had his serve broken four times after winning less than half of the points on his second serves.

An all-Australian showdown between John Millman and Bernard Tomic highlights the first-round action on Wednesday morning (AEST) while 19-year-old Sydneysider Alexei Popyrin qualified and will face Portugal's Joao Sousa in his main draw opener.

In other first-round action on Monday, American Reilly Opelka, Guido Andreozzi of Argentina and Japane's Yoshihito Nishioka all won to advance to the second round.

More Stories

alex de minaur bernard tomic estoril open john millman tennis
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Witness describes brawl in lead up to alleged murder

    premium_icon Witness describes brawl in lead up to alleged murder

    Crime A COMMITTAL hearing has begun into an alleged murder after a daylight brawl in a park.

    • 30th Apr 2019 10:01 AM
    ‘Dental fillings, vaccines damaged me’: Wannabe pollie

    premium_icon ‘Dental fillings, vaccines damaged me’: Wannabe pollie

    Politics Australian Federal Election 2019: Richmond candidate Tom Barnett claims dental...

    • 30th Apr 2019 10:48 AM
    This road is a 'disaster waiting to happen'

    premium_icon This road is a 'disaster waiting to happen'

    News "The road is completely unsafe... it's not going to end well"

    'VERY SCARY': School in lockdown after alleged stabbing

    'VERY SCARY': School in lockdown after alleged stabbing

    Crime A school is in lockdown after a teacher was allegedly stabbed

    • 30th Apr 2019 10:39 AM