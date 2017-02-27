Estate sale offered some unusual bargains

An alpaca was sold for $20 when local Real Estate and Livestock auctioneers Ian Weir & Sons held their latest estate and sundries sale.

FANCY an Alpaca for $20? How about a box of ducks for $40?

If your tastes are to a grander scale a used farm tractor could be yours for $3000.

These and many hundreds of other lots went under the hammer at Lismore Showgrounds on Saturday when local Real Estate and Livestock auctioneers Ian Weir & Sons held their latest estate and sundries sale.

A crowd of some 300 bidders were kept entertained by auctioneer Mark Noble whose brisk cattle rattle, honed from years of practice, ensured that lots were sold in quick succession.

Glenn Weir said his family real estate company had been conducting these clearance sales for over 40 years.

"Some of our sellers and buyers have been coming for almost as long," Mr Weir said.

Sellers and buyers at Saturdays auction came from as far as Glen Innes and Inverell with most from the surrounding Lismore, Casino and Kyogle areas.

Hilton Ariel, a furniture restorer from Inverell, travelled to Lismore to sell a number of unwanted items ranging from a unopened bottle of wine commemorating the Opening of the Opera House in 1973 by Queen Elizabeth to a vintage Harbour Bridge wall hanging.

"It is a great way to sell stuff but more important I get to catch up with people I have known for ages," he said.

Many locals would have recognised Lismore Councillor, Nancy Casson, who was moonlighting from her Council duties as the auctioneer's assistant.

"It's a great way to keep in touch with locals," Cr Casson laughed as she rushed around collecting cash bids.

Mr Weir agreed with this sentiment saying "for locals and visitors alike it was a great chance to catch up with and spend a relaxed morning with friends".

As for the lady who purchased the Alpaca: "Well, I came here to buy some chooks. I don't know which is worse....trying to work out how I am going to get it home to Casino or telling my husband once I get it home."

Perhaps, as the auctioneer suggested, someone could lend her some rope and she could ride it home.