Essential services to help following devastating flood

Donations

Lifeline Northern Rivers have set up their Sorting Centre at 23 Three Chain Road to receive donations of winter clothing, blankets and basic furniture. All donations received this week will be allocated to flood victims. If you require collection of furniture donations, please contact our pick ups on 6621 8516. If you are in a flood effected area and need assistance with clothing and furniture please visit either the Evac Centre Southern Cross University, or Lismore Police Station Richmond LAC - NSW Police Force to receive a Lifeline Flood Assistance Voucher. This voucher can be used at the Sorting Centre on Three Chain Road for FREE clothing, blankets, toys and basic furniture.

In Evans Head the corner store near the service station has been set up as a collection point.

Laundry

Orange Sky Australia laundry service has arrived in town: orangesky.org.au/debbie

Food

Food relief set up outside Lincraft today

Lismore Baptist Church have the Streetcare BBQ trailer set up at the railway station in Union St from 11:30am, providing free BBQ, water and other food items to those families and residents of South and North Lismore and volunteers giving a helping hand.

The Mullumbimby District Neighbourhood Centre is currently providing community support and emergency relief services.

Donations of grocery cards for people affected by floods are urgently required and graciously accepted. Donations of food items are also appreciated. Food items will be used to cook meals for those in need.

For people wishing to make financial donations to those affected by flood, there is a donations button on the MDNC website: https://mdnc.org.au/ 100% of donations received are used to purchase grocery cards for people in need and donations are tax deductible.

Showers

Hot showers are available at the Lismore Transit Centre.

Volunteering

If you would like to volunteer or would like some help to clean your home or business, go to the Facebook page Lismore Helping Hands.

This was set up by three local people and more than 4000 volunteers have registered to help with the clean-up.

Donations

Council is working to coordinate offers of goods and money.

We will advise when we have clarity on where to make physical and financial relief donations.

Flood Recovery Centre

The NSW Government is working with Council to establish a Flood Recovery Centre to assist people in the weeks and months ahead as the recovery effort takes place.

This will house essential services such as Centrelink and Housing NSW. More information will be forthcoming once location established.

Insurance claims

The Insurance Council of Australia has contacted Lismore City Council and advised that people with insurance in flood-affected areas who do not specifically have flood coverage should still make a claim as it may be covered under storm damage.

If people encounter problems with their insurer, phone the Catastrophe Event Insurance Hotline on 1800 734 621.

Disaster Assistance

Information can be found at: https://www.emergency.nsw.gov.au/for-the-community/disaster-assistance/

Business

SCU in Lismore has opened its doors to businesses affected by floods and offers free working space and internet connections. Contact libdesk@scu.edu.au or call 1800 659 460.

A free flood information event for businesses will take place on Thursday. More information here.

Roads

Check out our list of roads that are currently closed or have a caution warning on them.