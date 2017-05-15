24°
Essential road works to close roads

15th May 2017 1:26 PM
A road sign shows road closed at roadworks in Duggan St, Toowoomba, Tuesday, January 24, 2017.
A road sign shows road closed at roadworks in Duggan St, Toowoomba, Tuesday, January 24, 2017. Kevin Farmer

WORKS have resumed on Orana Road at Ocean Shores and Byron Shire Council is anticipating the asphalt pavement reconstruction will start on Monday May 29, weather permitting.

Project delays were experienced due to the impact of ex-tropical cyclone Debbie and the need to redeploy works crews to other parts of the shire post the flood event.

Orana Road works this week include installation of subsoil drainage and kerb and gutter repairs.

Next week, the pavement reconstruction will see the existing pavement removed in four sections and replaced. Each section removal will be completed within one working day and heavy machinery will be onsite from 6am to 8pm.

During the reconstruction works, Orana Road will only be accessible one way in an easterly direction from Tweed Valley Way to Warrnambool Road.

Motorists can expect delays and are asked to consider choosing an alternative route during the road works. Motorists must follow site signage and traffic controllers.

Residents located within the section of road affected by pavement replacement will need to relocate their vehicles for one day, as they will not be able to access their drive way between 6am to 8pm; this includes leaving and returning to their home.

Residents in the area have been sent letters and the council staff will contact affected residents and remind them about the works and the need to move their car. Residents who do not relocate their vehicle will be unable to use their vehicle until the works on that section are completed.

The council's director of infrastructure services, Phil Holloway said in an effort to minimise the duration of road works impact on the Ocean Shores community, works on Coomburra Crescent will also be completed simultaneously.

Stage one of the Coomburra Crescent works include subsoil drainage and kerb and gutter repairs and are expected to take about three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Stage two road reconstruction will be from the intersection with Warrnambool Road to 50m west of Ceron Court and is expected to start from June 5.

Works include the removal of the existing road pavement and replacement with geotextile and gravel road base followed by an asphalt wearing surface.

The work zone will be under traffic control and it is possible that residents and motorists may experience some minor delays.

Updates regarding the Orana Road and Coomburra Crescent projects and wet weather delays will be available on the council's webpage www.byron.nsw.gov.au/road-works.

Residents and motorists can contact the council's Works Engineer, Mr Hank Spangler on 6685 9300.

The council wishes to acknowledge your patience for the duration of these construction activities.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers roads ocean shores road works

LISMORE'S city centre businesses are set to cough up an additional $1000 per year in a suite of planned rate increases over the next two years.

