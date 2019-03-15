Menu
Joe Daniher of the Bombers.
AFL

Daniher hit by another injury setback

by Sam Edmund
15th Mar 2019 11:46 AM
ESSENDON forward Joe Daniher has strained his calf and will be sidelined for at least a month.

The injury started off a cork that developed into a strain.

Daniher, 25, received a kick to the calf in training on Thursday and will sit out at least four weeks, including next weekend's round one clash against Greater Western Sydney.

Daniher played in both of the Bombers' JLT Series games after his 2018 was cut short after round seven because of a debilitating groin issue.

 

"Joe was progressing strongly in his recovery from an unrelated injury, so this soft-tissue setback is clearly disappointing for both him and the club," Essendon football manager Dan Richardson said.

"However, Joe remains positive and is committed towards his rehabilitation program as he works towards a return to the senior side early in the upcoming home-and-away season.

"While disappointing, this injury provides an opportunity for another forward to step up in Joe's absence and as a team, we remain focused on our preparation for next week's season opener against Greater Western Sydney."

afl bombers essendon joe daniher
