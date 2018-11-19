Menu
Offbeat

Cursed sideline reporter’s day from hell

by Jaclyn Hendricks, NY Post
19th Nov 2018 7:34 AM

Laura Rutledge had a rough outing on Saturday with two separate incidents going against the ESPN sideline reporter.

Ahead of the UMass-Georgia game in Athens, Georgia, the SEC Network reporter was dragged by the Bulldogs' mascot, Uga X, while she held his leash during a pregame segment.

"When your man spots a better sports option," Rutledge, 30, later joked of the incident on Twitter.

Rutledge may have also given an inside look at why the incident happened with a video of Uga X having a jersey put on before the game and looking unimpressed, even for a bulldog.

 

But the bad day didn't end there.

As kick-off got underway, Rutledge appeared on the sideline during the game.

As she turned to camera, she couldn't see the players barrelling towards her as a tackle spilled out of bounds.

"Took an L in Athens today. So many thanks to everyone at @UGAAthletics for their help after this happened … even though I'm a Gator," she also tweeted.

 

Rutledge copped some flack online for not watching the play but had a the video on her side.

Fortunately for Rutledge, she received a bit of good luck Saturday with University of Florida's 63-10 victory over Idaho.

Luckily for Rutledge, she's not the only reporter who's been taken out on the sideline.

Just last month, NFL reporter Melissa Stark barely blinked after copping a football to the back of the head during a cross.

 

This story first appeared in the New York Post and was republished with permission.

