Esplanade attempted murder accused fronts court

AN ALTERCATION between two males inside a motel room in Urangan on Friday, has left a man in a critical condition with multiple stab wounds.

Townsville man Christopher Martin Woods has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a 67-year-old man in the neck and back multiple times.

Mr Woods had his first court mention on the serious charge.

The 47-year-old was on Monday mentioned in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

Police allege the stabbing took place about 7pm on Friday inside a room at a motel situated along the Esplanade.

The alleged victim was rushed to hospital by paramedics for treatment in a critical condition, suffering extensive stab wounds to his upper body.

Mr Woods will be mentioned again in court on November 16, where a bail application is expected to be made.