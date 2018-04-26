Naked convict found on 82yo farmer's cane property

NAKED, dehydrated and desperate, escaped convict Brian Illington Trent Tapim's 36 hours on the run ended on a quiet cane property just outside Mackay.

Tapim, 23 of Bucasia, had allegedly used a wheelie bin and doona to hop over the barbed wire fence of the Capricornia Correctional Centre between 2am and 4.30am on Sunday.

More than 24 hours later, Mackay Police had tracked Tapim to a property on Oakenden Sarina Road, in Oakenden, about 25km outside Mackay.

The moment when Queensland Police arrested Brian Tapim on the front porch of an Oakenden property. Amber Manteit

The dog squad and a QPS all-terrain vehicle were deployed to search for him in the dense cane fields about 2pm.

An officer at the scene said Tapim had allegedly evaded police a couple of times in the Sarina area that morning, and police would allege he had been driven to Oakenden by a female accomplice.

Cane farmer Col Sievers said that at about 3pm, a "distraught" and stark naked Tapim ran out of the cane paddock and tried to steal his neighbour's car, before grabbing a pair of his trousers off the clothes line.

Mr Sievers said Tapim then came into his house and sat at his kitchen table, begging for a glass of water.

"When he hit our place, he had stripes of soot all over him, he had painted himself to stop the mosquitoes eating him or something," he said

"He said, 'give me a glass of water, I'll die if you don't'."

Col Sievers, his family and his neighbours at the property where Brian Tapim was recaptured. Madura McCormack

Tapim then tried each of the cars in Mr Sievers' garage, including the four-wheeler in his paddock but failed.

The escapee then sat himself down in a chair outside the neighbour's house.

"He got out a hose and just soaked himself for about 15 minutes with water," Mr Sievers, 82, said.

"I told him, you might as well give yourself up mate,

"He wouldn't last very much longer in that cane without food and water."

Both Mr Sievers and his neighbour, Amber Manteit, called police but decided to alert nearby officers themselves.

"I went looking for a copper and I went down to where I know they had a road block at Oakenden Sarina Rd,

"They couldn't believe me, they said 'you've got the escapee at your place?' I said yeah, stop f---ing around, let's go and get him," he said.

Mr Sievers and his wife Gwen said Tapim was "too buggered" to be aggressive.

Queensland Police arrested Tapim about 3.30pm on Monday afternoon.

His alleged female accomplice had been arrested about 1pm.

"I told the coppers bloody when they're finished with the trousers to give them back to me some time," Mr Sievers said.