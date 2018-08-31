Menu
Cassandra Johns-Pearce photo looking over Nimbin.
Cassandra Johns-Pearce
Property

'Escape the rat race': Why you should buy a home in Nimbin

31st Aug 2018 5:00 AM
NIMBIN is famous throughout Australia for its alternative lifestyle, featuring festivals such as MardiGrass and a hippie culture that has long embraced sustainable living and diversity. Seems the people of Nimbin were way ahead of the times as this is now the focus of the future for much of the rest of Australia for energy and sustainability.

Nimbin lies about 70km west of Byron Bay and 30km north of Lismore on the doorstep of world-heritage listed National Parks amid lush valleys and picturesque farms, making travel to nearby industries extremely viable.

It is fast becoming the place to escape the rat race.

Home to a vibrant art community, people of Nimbin seem united in their beliefs that the environment and caring about the planet should transcend any consumerist greed.

The communes of the 1970s and 80s are complemented by generous affordable acreages, with people taking advantage of the rich volcanic soils to produce a sustainable lifestyle.

Estate living out here entails huge blocks with vistas to the Nightcap Ranges and Nimbin Rocks that typically go for about $250,000, while an existing township home will set you back between $300,000 and $450,000. Surrounded by myriad smaller villages such as Coffee Camp, Goergica, the Channon just to name a few, the tapestry of the terrain means that there are hidden jewels just waiting to be found.

