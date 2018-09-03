Escape the heat, humidity, hustle and bustle

TENTERFIELD combines the conveniences of a modern town with the charm and ease of country living.

Centrally located, an easy three-and-a-half hours drive from Brisbane, Gold Coast/Tweed Heads and Tamworth, it provides a safe and healthy environment for families with excellent education, sporting and health facilities and very affordable housing.

Ray White Rural Tenterfield sales agent Libbie Sharpe says Tenterfield is an emerging tourism destination, with endless prospects for further development.

"We have some very dedicated business owners in Tenterfield, who are doing their best to put our lovely town on the map with fine dining, boutique shopping, local products such as our quality beef and lamb, wines, blueberries, and flower farms.”

Established in the 1850s, Tenterfield is rich in history. Heritage listed buildings include the railway station, School of Arts and the post office.

It was also famously the birthplace of singer Peter Allen, who immortalised his grandfather's saddle shop in his song The Tenterfield Saddler. Other notable residents of the town have included AB "Banjo” Paterson and Sir Harry Chauvel, born at nearby Tabulam, the first Australian to command a military corps.

The town is surrounded by magnificent national parks including the Bald Rock National Park, named after the granite boulders that dominate the local landscape.

Tenterfield boasts four distinct seasons; mild summers, blazing autumn colour, sunny winter days and bright wildflower springs.

"We are finding people are escaping the hot and humid areas as well as the hustle and bustle of bigger centres,” Ms Sharpe said.

Tenterfield has some lovely historic homes, quaint cottages and modern brick homes, quality acreage with and without dwellings are available at very realistic prices.

There is strong inquiry for rental properties, with Ray White Tenterfield reporting an occupancy rate of 97 per cent, and with a rental yield of 5.5 per cent, it's a good place for investors.

MEDIAN PROPERTY

BUY: $249,000

RENT: $263

CAPITAL GROWTH

3 months: -1.6%

12 months: 7.1%

3 years: 24.5%

5 years: 27.7%

10 years: 3.3%

Days on market: 97

Hold period: 10.5 years

Rental yields: 5.5%

Population: 4066

Household income: 794

Median age: 53