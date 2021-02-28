Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police nabbed two drink-drivers overnight in the Byron Shire. Picture: iSTOCK
Police nabbed two drink-drivers overnight in the Byron Shire. Picture: iSTOCK
Crime

‘Erratic’ drink-driver blew nearly five times legal limit

Liana Boss
28th Feb 2021 10:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A drink-driver will face court after he allegedly blew a reading almost five times the legal blood alcohol limit.

Tweed Byron Police District received calls about a Nissan Patrol ute “bring driven in an erratic manner in Byron Bay” about 10pm on Saturday.

“Police stopped the vehicle and it was clear that the 30-year-old male driver was heavily intoxicated,” police said in a statement.

“He was submitted to a breath test which returned a positive result.”

The driver was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station for a breath analysis.

“This analysis returned a reading of 0.245, nearly five times the legal limit of 0.05,” police said.

“His license was immediately suspended and he was issued a court attendance notice to appear before Byron Bay Local Court next month.”

Another drink-driver was allegedly caught about 1am today in Ocean Shores.

Police were patrolling the area when they came across a Mitsubishi Lancer in Shara Boulevard.

They stopped the vehicle for an RBT and when the 31-year-old male drive returned a positive reading, he was taken to Brunswick Heads Police Station.

There, a breath analysis returned a reading of 0.213, more than four times the limit.

“His license was immediately suspended, and he was issued a court attendance notice to appear before Mullumbimby Local Court in April,” police said.

drink-drivers drink-driving northern rivers crime tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Business leader defends hubby's women’s day invitation

        Premium Content Business leader defends hubby's women’s day invitation

        News Former councillor says the event will go ahead and her husband will be there “supporting us like he always does”.

        North Coast construction sites fined for unsafe practices

        Premium Content North Coast construction sites fined for unsafe practices

        News SafeWork issued fines to a number of construction sites

        After 30 years of planning, bypass opens in true Byron style

        Premium Content After 30 years of planning, bypass opens in true Byron style

        News A convoy of Kombis were the first vehicles to travel the new road

        Decades in the making, Byron’s bypass is about to open

        Premium Content Decades in the making, Byron’s bypass is about to open

        News An official opening event will be held at the site to mark the occasion.