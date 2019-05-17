Erotic Japanese art, performances at 'intimate' one-off show

BOUND TO PERFORM: In Japanese, shibari means 'to tie'.

A WEEKEEND of Japanese erotica art, performances and a workshop will be held in June in Mullumbimby.

Bound to Love is the name of the exhibition, featuring Japanese shibari.

The contemporary meaning of shibari describes the ancient Japanese artistic form of rope bondage.

The origin of shibari comes from Hojo-jutsu, the martial art of restraining captives.

In Japan from 1400 to 1700, the honour of local police and Samurai required them to treat their prisoners well, so they used different techniques to tie their prisoners, showing the honour and status of their prisoners.

In the late 1800s and early 1900s, a new form of erotic Hojo-justu evolved.

Shibari-style rigging creates geometric patterns and shapes with rope that contrast with the human body's natural curves.

The ropes and their texture provide contrast to smooth skin and curves.

The Mullumbimby Drill Hall will host a shibari art exhibition, featuring erotic spoken word, dance and live music performances.

Rope artist Avalon and his muse Jenna will visit Byron Shire to grace the stage along with a range of guests, for a one-off show.

The show has been announced as "an intimate and evocative expression of domination and submission, intricate rope work, energy exchange" to "arouse your senses".