Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Actress Vanessa Marquez starred in ER. Picture: Supplied
Actress Vanessa Marquez starred in ER. Picture: Supplied
News

ER actress shot, killed by police

by Staff writers
1st Sep 2018 3:37 AM

ACTRESS Vanessa Marquez has been shot and killed by police in Los Angeles after they were reportedly called to make a welfare check on her.

Lt Joe Mendoza told the South Pasadenan that police had been called about a woman suffering from seizures.

Actress Vanessa Marquez starred in ER. Picture: Supplied
Actress Vanessa Marquez starred in ER. Picture: Supplied

He said as police started talking to the former ER regular, 49, she pulled out what he says looked like a real gun at which point she was shot at least once in the torso by an officer.

"At the time [of the shooting] there was an LA County mental health clinician here with the officers," Lt Mendoza said. "They began to communicate with her, she became very uncooperative and during that contact she armed herself with a handgun, she pointed it at the officers and an officer-involved shooting occurred."

She was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead there.

Lt Mendoza said Marquez, who played nurse Wendy Goldman on ER from 1994-1997, appeared to be "gravely disabled" when officers first made contact with her.

 

Actress Vanessa Marquez starred in ER. Picture: Supplied
Actress Vanessa Marquez starred in ER. Picture: Supplied

Marquez had spoken on social media about her mental health struggles and her Twitter says she had terminal celiac disease.

Last year, Marquez made headlines when she accused ER co-star George Clooney of having her black-listed in Hollywood for speaking out about alleged harassment on the set of the medical drama.

Actress Vanessa Marquez starred in ER. Picture: Supplied
Actress Vanessa Marquez starred in ER. Picture: Supplied

 

Actor George Clooney in TV Show ER. Picture: Supplied
Actor George Clooney in TV Show ER. Picture: Supplied

Clooney was forced to release a statement denying he had any involvement in Marquez's waning career.

"I had nothing to do with casting," he said. "I was an actor and only an actor. If she was told I was involved in any decision about her career then she was lied to. The fact that I couldn't affect her career is only surpassed by the fact that I wouldn't."

Marquez had also starred in episodes of Melrose Place and Seinfeld.

The cast of ER pose in this undated photo. From left: George Clooney, Eriq La Salle, Sherry Stringfield, Anthony Edwards, Gloria Reuben, Noah Wyle and Julianna Margulies. Picture: AP
The cast of ER pose in this undated photo. From left: George Clooney, Eriq La Salle, Sherry Stringfield, Anthony Edwards, Gloria Reuben, Noah Wyle and Julianna Margulies. Picture: AP

If you are experiencing mental health issues or suicidal feelings phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency please phone 000.

celebrity editors picks er tv vanessa marquez

Top Stories

    Why G'bah property boom shows no signs of slowing down

    premium_icon Why G'bah property boom shows no signs of slowing down

    Property WITH increased demand from buyers and investors, the only direction house prices are going is up.

    Bring the $1 million Hannah Cabinet home

    Bring the $1 million Hannah Cabinet home

    News Lismore has a unique opportunity to keep this spectacular piece

    Buy a home in Lismore, get change from $340,000

    premium_icon Buy a home in Lismore, get change from $340,000

    Property The city is still affordable and offers so much to enjoy

    New shop (with a twist) opens its doors

    premium_icon New shop (with a twist) opens its doors

    Business A new art and fashion hub will showcase local artists and designers

    Local Partners