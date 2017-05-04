22°
Epiq land release in Lennox Head

4th May 2017 11:41 AM
Epiq land release at Lennox Head.
Contributed

FOLLOWING the 24 hour sell out of 66 lots in release two of Epiq Lennox Head, developer Clarence Property is bringing release three to market with similarly high buyer demand expected.

Release three of the beachside community will boast 78 lots starting from about $300,000, which will be sold via ballot on June 14 2017, with registrations of interest essential prior to May 31 2017.

Prospective buyers who have registered will have their name drawn from a barrel at an exclusive buyer event on June 14, with those selected given the opportunity to purchase a homesite of their choice.

Release three homesites range from 600-1700sqm and are within walking distance of Epiq's new sporting fields, which are nearing completion and will include an AFL ground, two Rugby fields, two soccer fields and two synthetic cricket pitches.

Clarence Property has introduced the 'ballot sale' system in response to unprecedented buyer demand for homesites at Epiq Lennox Heads. Release two of the development attracted 116 registered buyers competing for just 66 lots, resulting in a $23.5 million sell out of land in just one night.

The ballot for release three lots will be drawn by Elder Real Estate agent Michael King, who says he expects a 'repeat performance' of the overwhelming success of release two.

"We have already had registrations for release three from people who missed out on the ballot draw for release two,” Mr King said.

"I'm actually expecting even more competition for land in release three because development at Epiq is more advanced and people can see the community starting to take shape, with the first homes coming out of the ground and the new sporting fields nearing completion.

"Work on a neighbourhood shopping centre is expected to start in the coming months, with completion expected in late 2018, so buyers in release three will be in a great position to enjoy a range of new amenities when they move in to their new homes.

"Recent buyers have been a mix of young families, first home buyers and retirees from local areas and I expect a similar mix of purchasers in release three.”

"Epiq is unique in that it offers beachside living surrounded by hectares of protected bushland and greenery, with the added bonus of being within easy reach of shops, schools and restaurants,” he said.

For more information, visit www.epiqlennox.com.au

Topics:  epiq lennox head northern rivers development northern rivers property

