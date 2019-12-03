Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Twitter has erupted over the first official promo for Survivor: All Stars 2020, which is set to air early next year.
Twitter has erupted over the first official promo for Survivor: All Stars 2020, which is set to air early next year.
Entertainment

‘Epic’ Survivor promo drops to thrilled fans

3rd Dec 2019 8:43 PM

Channel 10 has unveiled the first full-length promo for next year's hotly-anticipated Survivor: All Stars, and fans are beside themselves with excitement.

Set to air early next year, the hugely popular reality show will feature a handful of fan favourites battling it out for Sole Survivor, with three new stars announced today.

Olympic swimming legend and Season 3 winner Shane Gould, who at 63 was the oldest contestant to ever win Australian Survivor, will join the 2020 cast.

Gould took home the crown in 2018. Picture: Mathew Farrell.
Gould took home the crown in 2018. Picture: Mathew Farrell.

Joining her will be her former tribe mate and Olympic freestyle skier, Lydia Lassila, who was touted as one of the game's biggest threats in season 3.

 

 

And the final face announced today was season 4 "villain" 'Dirty' Harry, who made the final three this year after his epic take down of 'The Godmother', Janine Allis.

 

View this post on Instagram

#notamemepost What a crazy ride it has been?! I finally got to live my life long dream of playing on Australian Survivor! As for the game itself I ticked a ton of things off my Survivor bucket list. I found and played two idols, orchestrated a massive move resulting in the wacking of my nemesis "The Godmother", being part of the challenge that made Australian Survivor history, winning immunity and finally making top three. It was a privilege to play with everyone and an honor to make it to final 3 with @_piamiranda and @baden.gilbert . I can happily say this has been one of the best experiences of my life! Finally a huge thank you to @survivorau for this incredible ride and love to my family, friends and all those supporters that believed in the #icecreamman .

A post shared by Harry (@harry_the_ice_cream_guy) on

 

Previously announced Australian Survivors back for redemption include Brooke, Flick, Nick and Phoebe from Season 1, Henry and Tarzan from Season 2, Mat from Season 3 and David from this year's Australian Survivor: Champions V Contenders.

To say fans Twitter are looking forward to the new season would be an understatement, with many commenting that the biggest shock return was previous winner Gould.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Australian Survivor: All Stars will air early 2020 on Network Ten.

janine allis lydia lassila shane gould survivor: all stars 2020 television

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Complaints about taste, smell of water in fire-ravaged area

        premium_icon Complaints about taste, smell of water in fire-ravaged area

        News THE council has advised that daily testing of the water supply is being done after torrential rainfall in the dam catchment area.

        Fury as people put lives at risk in fire zones

        premium_icon Fury as people put lives at risk in fire zones

        News RESIDENTS who ignore road closure signs and choose to drive around fire trucks in...

        Council to decide on allocating more funding to BMX track

        premium_icon Council to decide on allocating more funding to BMX track

        News LISMORE City Council will decide whether to allocate more funding to upgrade the...

        Ballina ‘fisherman’ sentenced over drug supply

        premium_icon Ballina ‘fisherman’ sentenced over drug supply

        News THE man was sentenced to two years in jail after he was arrested while fishing...