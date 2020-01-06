Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Epic seaweed build-up transforms beaches

by ANDREW POTTS
6th Jan 2020 1:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLD Coast beaches have again been covered in 'Cornflakes' seaweed for the third time in a month.

The build-up of the seaweed occurred over the weekend, this time at Miami where "mountains" of the material covered the sand.

The beachgoer having the time of his life.
The beachgoer having the time of his life.

Video obtained by the Bulletin shows one happy beachgoer diving into the seaweed and throwing it in the air.

It first hit in early December thanks to strong northerly and easterly winds which brought the thick seaweed to the Coast's beaches.

It returned again mid-last month.

Seaweed has again washed up on the beach on the Gold Coast
Seaweed has again washed up on the beach on the Gold Coast

But while the seaweed looks harmless, locals have been urged to be careful if they decide to play in it.

"It actually has sea life in it, so just make sure you stay out of it or take a freshwater shower after you get out," Gold Coast lifesaving services co-ordinator Nathan Fife said last month. "The seaweed attracts sea snakes, jellyfish and bluebottles.

gold coast beaches seaweed

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four reasons our crews are heading south to ‘ground zero’

        premium_icon Four reasons our crews are heading south to ‘ground zero’

        News Local RFS volunteers have been fighting fires for months yet still they willingly jump in the truck to help their RFS mates

        BIG READ: Council’s swift, smart response to the fires

        premium_icon BIG READ: Council’s swift, smart response to the fires

        News Leadership and communication were the focus when almost half the LGA was burned

        How Byron’s business boom continues to surprise

        premium_icon How Byron’s business boom continues to surprise

        News Multiple business owners in Byron have agreed that the hospitality industry this...

        Family business makes splash on the eco-pool scene

        premium_icon Family business makes splash on the eco-pool scene

        News WITH the severe drought, a current trend has seen people ditching the chlorine and...