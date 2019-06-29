Epic range of songs on long-awaited album

NEW MUSIC: Singer-songwriter Robert Forster has released his first solo album in four years.

INFERNO is the new album by singer-songwriter Robert Forster.

His first solo album in four years and his second album in 11 years, Forster only makes records when he feels he has the songs.

And on Inferno, he has nine he totally believes in.

They range from the exhilarating pop of Inferno (Brisbane In Summer), the beach shack groove of Life Has Turned a Page, via Remain's 1977 New York strut, to finish with a big build epic song One Bird In The Sky.

Inferno was made in Berlin in 2018, during the hottest German summer in decades.

Noted producer and engineer Victor Van Vugt (Beth Orton's Trailor Park, P J Harvey's Stories of the City, Stories from the Sea) recorded the album, and it was the first time he and Forster had worked together since Van Vugt engineered Forster's debut solo album classic Danger In The Past in Berlin in 1990.

Also working with Forster again are Brisbane-based multi-instrumentalists Scott Bromiley and Karin Baumler from his album Songs To Play (2015).

New recruits are drummer Earl Havin (Tindersticks, Mary J. Blige) and keyboardist Michael Muhlhaus (Blumfeld, Kante).

In the last four years, Forster curated the Domino Records-released Anthology Volume 1 1978-1984 on his old band The Go-Betweens.

At Club Mullum, Ex-Services Club, 58 Daley St, Mullumbimby, on Friday, July 19.