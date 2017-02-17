Environment Court approves Ballina CBD servo

A CONTROVERSIAL proposal for a new Ballina petrol station was approved for construction by the Land and Environment Court.

The court ruled 86 requirements that the applicant, Retail Fuel Developments Pty Ltd, must comply with before and during the development.

Monday's decision goes against Ballina Shire Council's initial vote at the September meeting against the development at the 323 River St site.

Objection to the servo was also shown by Richmond MP Justine Elliot and Ballina MP Tamara Smith at the meeting.

Ballina Shire Council town planner Rod Willis said the various amended plans addressed the council's concerns, particularly around traffic management and noise.

One of the requirements set out in the notice of orders document by the court included the submission of a traffic control plan to the council prior to the construction's commencement.

Three of the requirements outlined the use of CCTV cameras at the premises.

The court ordered CCTV surveillance cameras will be "strategically installed, operated and maintained throughout the premises” to cover principal entrance/s and exits within a 25m radius as well as all areas within the premise occupied by the public (excluding toilets).

Mr Willis said he is satisfied with the amended plans, which he said were "substantially improved” compared to the initial development application.

He said the changes were "one positive” that came from the court's consent of the project.

The court issued numerous conditions for the project to commence including protecting 'the existing and likely future amenity of the locality' and 'maintain, as far as practicable, the public interest'.

Construction must commence by February 13, 2022.