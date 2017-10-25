Environment centre evicted from town park

Notice posted at the Byron Environment Centre in Railway Park. Byron Shire council said the structure needs to be removed by December 13.

Notice posted at the Byron Environment Centre in Railway Park. Byron Shire council said the structure needs to be removed by December 13. Samantha Poate

THE plot thickens around the future of the Byron Environment Centre, after they received an eviction notice last Friday.

The rotunda at Railway Park has posted a sign stating they are set to be gone as early as December 13 this year.

The sign reads: "The Byron Environment Centre has been served an eviction notice from Byron Shire Council to remove this rotunda by December 13”.

"Apparently we are not compatible with the Byron Bay Master Plan commercialisation of this park.”

Convenor John Lazarus said he received the phone call from the Town Centre Master Plan Committee informing him of the notice.

"I put a lot of questions to council on how this has come to pass and no one has actually talked to us about it,” Mr Lazarus said.

Byron Shire Council's General Manager Ken Gainger said the plans for the park do not include retention of the small kiosk occasionally utilised by the Environment Centre.

"Accordingly, council has signalled plans to remove the kiosk from the park and has sought feedback from stakeholder groups about this prospect,” Mr Gainger said.

"The park upgrade was widely supported within the Byron community and council is committed to delivering the Railway Park project in accordance with the time-lines agreed to as part of its acceptance of the government grant funding package.”

However, according to Mr Lazarus his email correspondence with other members of the council state there has been no recorded decision linked to this.

"The committee on Byron Bay Town Centre Master Plan has not agreed to this - has not even been shown this to consider this potential eviction of the rotunda,” Mr Lazarus said.

"Someone within the Byron Bay Town Centre Master Plan leadership team is running their own agenda, it has not been passed by the committee and a councillor has written to me and said she doesn't believe it has come past council either.

"I am questioning where this has come from and indeed the Byron Bay Master Plan should be rechristened as the Byron Bay Master Race Plan because they are going to get rid of the Environment Centre and the market store holders and surly up the town like the Gold Coast.

"There is a whole issue with where this process is coming from and the governance of this committee, so it raises a huge concern.”