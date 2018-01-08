Entire town loses Optus telephone services

TWO Optus tower outages have caused widespread angst as residents in Evans Head are unable to use their mobile services.

The Northern Star contacted Optus for up-to-date information on the problem and here is what we know:

Two towers have an outage, one on the Pacific Highway between Woodburn and Broadwater and the other at South Evans Head.

Services affected include voice and text, internet and email.

Replacement equipment has been located and is being sent as a priority with technicians to undertake repair work to restore services on Tuesday, January 9.

Since last Friday anyone trying to use their mobile phone in the coastal village has been lucky to receive any texts or phone calls.

Many have only had SOS access only.

Nicole Metcalf of Metcalf's Meats has had their EFTPOS lines disrupted, but said customers have taken the inconvenience in their stride.

"We've got no EFTPOS since Friday before 11am," she said.

"Most people have been really good and they duck into post office or overATM and get cash out.

"We only one lady nearly had a melt down but most people know it's not our fault.

"It is frustrating as you don't know if people would have spent more without their EFTPOS."

The shop has been in touch with Optus and have been advised someone was coming out to change the chip in their EFTPOS machine to Telstra.

An Optus spokesman thanked customers for their patience as services were being restored and apologised to them.

"In the instance of an emergency, customers should still dial 000 from your fixed number or 112 from your mobile phone, he said.

"We encourage Optus customers who are experiencing disruptions to their service to contact our customer care team on 1300 300 937 to discuss their specific circumstances.

"Compensation requests are considered on a case-by-case basis."