Enter the mysterious world of a geisha at Lismore show

Zoe Xanadu will be helping to host special guest Chizuho-san from Japan as part of an art show that is travelling to Australia for one single weekend of performance. Marc Stapelberg

LISMORE will play host to a genuine geisha on Friday as Chizuho-san, a star of the Atami geisha dance theatre, sweeps into town with Brisbane performer Bertie Page.

This is Geisha Chizuho's first visit to Australia and, as part of a performance in Brisbane, she will now be performing at the Dusty Attic in Lismore.

Lismore performer Zoe Xanadu, who spent her childhood in a Lismore dance studio and later travelled to Japan, will also be sharing her knowledge of Butoh and Suzuki theatre training.

"A show like this is not to be missed with timeless French elegance and traditional Japanese dance served up in a glittering cabaret,” she said.

"The world of the geisha is famous for its mystery and exclusivity but here you have the opportunity to meet one of Japan's most glamorous dance stars in the flesh,” she said.

"She is doing two shows while she is here - one is a really big one for BrisAsia Festival with the Bertie Page Clinic on the Saturday night and the Friday is just for Lismore, special show.

"We are bringing together some artists from really diverse backgrounds and finding a common thread to weave together for a night of really sumptuous cabaret that will have some surprising elements and also some cultural education.”

Tickets are $20 and can be purchase through the Dusty Attic site with the show itself starting tonight (Friday) from 7pm.