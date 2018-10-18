Prep student kicked out for being too young

The girl is one of nine children across the state who have been wrongly enrolled in Prep over the last two years because they were not five by June 30. File Picture

The girl is one of nine children across the state who have been wrongly enrolled in Prep over the last two years because they were not five by June 30. File Picture

THE parents of a four-year-old girl forced out of a Queensland school halfway through her Prep year because of an enrolment bungle have lashed out at the Department of Education for tearing their daughter's life apart.

The young girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been attending a Queensland state school since January, but was informed in April a mistake had been made and she was actually too young to attend school.

The girl is one of nine children across the state who have been wrongly enrolled in Prep over the last two years because they were not five by June 30. File Picture

The girl's family appealed the decision through the Queensland Civil and Administration Tribunal but were told in August they had no choice but to pull their daughter out of the class.

The girl is one of nine children across the state who have been wrongly enrolled in Prep over the last two years because they were not five by June 30, and her family say the ordeal has left them devastated.

"Since her removal from school we have seen changes in our daughter, she has become less confident, more emotional and more reluctant to challenge herself to learn new things," her mother said.

"On what we hope is an unrelated note, she rarely sleeps through the night anymore."

The family is urging Education Minister Grace Grace to amend a regulation that would allow children wrongly enrolled in Prep to continue their education, just as children who start school interstate can continue their schooling even if they do not meet Queensland's age cut-offs.

"This wouldn't mean there'd be an influx of younger kids coming through, it would just protect those kids where there has been a genuine mistake with their enrolment," the mother said.

"Let the principal look at it on a case-by-case basis, and if the child is coping let them stay in school."

Opposition Education spokesman Jarrod Bleijie supported giving principals more discretion in cases where a child had been incorrectly enrolled in school.

"My heart goes out to these kids and what they have gone through, starting school, making friends and settling in to a major change in their lives only to have to start all over again," Mr Bleijie said.

"A simple change in the law would give principals more discretion that could have allowed these young kids to stay in prep," he said.

The Department of Education last night said it had no other choice under the law than to remove the children from school, but it was taking action to "ensure this doesn't happen again."

"OneSchool, the Department's information technology system, has been enhanced to provide additional safeguards to prevent ineligible children being enrolled in Prep next year," a spokeswoman said.