Enrol now to have your say on same-sex marriage

GET IN TODAY: Alastair Costello is old enough to enrol but not quite voting age. Photo Shannon Newley / Warwick Daily News

AUSTRALIANS have less than two weeks to enrol to have their say in the same-sex marriage postal plebiscite.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics announced those who are not already on the electoral roll have until August 24 to register.

This means Australians have 12 days from today to enrol with the Australian Electoral Commission or update their details if they have changed since the last election.

It's simple, the online enrolment form takes about 10 minutes to fill out and all you need is a point of identification, address and contact details.

Even if you are sure your details haven't changed since the last election, be sure to double check as you may be surprised to find they haven't been updated.

The repercussions of forgetting to enrol could determine the outcome of the vote, so if you want your voice heard make sure your details are correct.

Ballot papers are expected to start arriving in the mail from September 12.

To enrol, visit www.aec.gov.au/enrol/