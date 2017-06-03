20°
Enrich your life by degrees with a university course

Alison Paterson
| 3rd Jun 2017 6:00 AM
MID YEAR INTAKE: It's not too late for people to enrol online or at the SCU Lismore campus for mid-year intake.
MID YEAR INTAKE: It's not too late for people to enrol online or at the SCU Lismore campus for mid-year intake. John Waddell

MORE than 70 courses are available for mid-year entry at Southern Cross University, allowing people to enrol for a degree.

Mid-year enrolments are now open at SCU's Lismore campus as well as Gold Coast and Coffs Harbour.

The course available include business, early childhood, primary and secondary education, law (including paralegal studies), nursing, social welfare, sport and exercise science, psychological science and information technology.

Senior manager of student management Paul Robinson said mid-year entry was a popular option for mature age, international applicants and recent TAFE or school-leavers and SCU also offers an intake for Session 3 in November for some courses.

He said these intakes offer an outstanding opportunity for people to enrich their lives.

"We understand that students need to balance their study and life commitments and our Session 2 intake enables them to tailor their needs as we appreciate every student is unique,” he said.

"There are more than 70 courses available for mid-year entry (and) popular courses include Bachelor degrees in nursing, business, education and our University preparation entry course, Preparing for Success at SCU.”

Mr Robinson said to begin studying at an SCU campus or online from Session 2, students are invited to apply directly to Southern Cross University or via the Universities Admissions Centre (UAC) or via the Queensland Tertiary Admissions Centre (QTAC).

He said Session 2 Orientation starts Wednesday July 5, with studies commencing Monday July 10.

Virtual Info Sessions will be held for domestic students on Thursday June 1 at 10am and Tuesday June 6 at 6pm for prospective students to find out more about undergraduate degrees, university life and how support services can help with achieving study and career goals.

Register for Virtual Info Sessions at scu.edu.au/futurestudents/index.php/73

Personalised campus tours are available at all campuses and can be booked by emailing campustours@scu.edu.au

Topics:  northern rivers education scu southern cross university

