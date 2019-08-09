ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: Police urge drivers to stick to road rules

THERE'S been 67 deaths on Northern Rivers road this year and police are urging drivers to obey the road rules to avoid becoming another statistic.

With more than 215 lives lost on NSW roads since January 1, 2019, NSW Police have begun Operation Merret, an unorthodox and proactive approach to road policing, which is aimed at educating and empowering the public to make the right decisions on our roads.

Far Northern Region Traffic Tactician Inspector Peter McMenamin said drivers need to follow the road rules in order to return home safely.

"Out of the state's six policing regions, the Northern Region has the highest number of fatalities so far this year. In the Coffs/Clarence District alone, we've had 13 fatalities - that's 13 people who won't return home to see their families and friends,” Insp McMenamin said.

"We are urging motorists, particularly those on rural and regional roads, to stick to the speed limit, take plenty of regular breaks, and drive to the weather conditions.

"Please take your time and consider how your decisions on the road can impact others.”

Last year's Operation Merret saw more than 30,000 infringements issued across the state for a range of offences, including speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, and using a mobile phone while driving.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said Operation Merret was not just about targeting dangerous driving behaviour but encouraging those doing the right thing.

"Most road users are following the law, which needs to be recognised; however, unfortunately there are those who make selfish and reckless decisions that puts others at risk,” he said.

"Whether it be drivers who think texting and driving is more important than the safety of others or those under the influence of drugs or alcohol getting behind the wheel, people are making selfish choices before considering the potentially life-threatening consequences.

"We will not tolerate this behaviour and will take appropriate action where necessary.”