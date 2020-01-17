Menu
WATCH: Enormous flames shoot out from plane

by New York Post
17th Jan 2020 11:04 AM

 

A UNITED Airlines flight to Los Angeles that took off from Newark Airport on Wednesday night was forced to return and make an emergency landing after an apparent engine fire was caught on camera.

Flight 1871, which was scheduled to depart at 7pm, had just taken off when sparks flew out of the right wing when the engine failed, passenger Nicole Adamo posted on Twitter.

"Most terrifying experience of my life. Flight delayed 2 hours for Maintence (sic) issues. Flight takes off, Right wing of the plane (where I'm sitting in the aisle seat) sparking & now one engine failed," Adamo wrote.

"They're making announcements but i can't hear anything b/c people are screaming," she added.

The apparent engine fire was caught on camera. Picture: Supplied
The apparent engine fire was caught on camera. Picture: Supplied

"They're circling. Turning around. Trying to land back in Newark. My stepdad has worked for @united for 30+ years. He called for me to check. We are going back. People still flipping out," Adamo continued.

"I've never seen/felt an engine light on fire and burst like this. It was honestly scary."

An airline spokeswoman said the plane was forced to return to Newark "due to a mechanical issue."

"The flight landed safely and passengers deplaned normally," the rep, Kimberly Gibbs, told NorthJersey.com.

"We are working on changing aircraft to get our customers to their destination as soon as possible."

 

This story was originally published on the New York Post and is reproduced with permission

