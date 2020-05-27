Menu
Enjoy the cheap petrol while it lasts

Adam Daunt
27th May 2020 9:00 AM
PETROL prices look set to rise in the Northern Rivers, and across the state, after months of lower than usual prices.

Bridget Ahern, spokesperson from the NRMA, said a change in market forces is behind the potential uptick in fuel prices.

“The bad news is prices are on their way up, we’ve had a really prolonged period of prices falling across the state … unfortunately we have seen a correction in world oil prices as well as the wholesale prices so we are expecting to see a rise in price,” Ms Ahern said.

There is a real mix of fuel prices across the Northern Rivers with Lismore and Casino being reasonably competitive while Ballina is unreasonably high, according to the NRMA.

“Casino and Lismore have some nice competitive prices, Casino definitely has the best prices anywhere between a dollar seven and a dollar nine which is really good in terms of competition,” Ms Ahern said.

“Lismore is not quite as good at a $1.13 … but still kind of bearable,” Ms Ahern said.

“Ballina is still looking certainly more expensive than Lismore and Casino, but not as bad as it was at a $1.219,” Ms Ahern said.

The best fuel in the region can be found in Newrybar at $1.05 while Dunoon is sitting around $1.25, which is why it is important to do your homework before heading to the fuel pump.

“People just really need to make sure they do their homework and shop around to find the right price … because you don’t want to be filling up for a $1.20 when you could be paying a $1.11 or $1.12,” Ms Ahern said.

To find the cheapest fuel prices in the Northern Rivers, see the My NRMA app or www.fuelcheck.nsw.gov.au.

ballina lismore northernrivers business northernriverscommunity
Lismore Northern Star

