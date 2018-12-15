Enjoy Rieu's Sydney show at the cinema

HIT: Andre Leon Marie Nicolas Rieu, 69, is a Dutch violinist and conductor best known for creating the waltz-playing Johann Strauss Orchestra.

HIT: Andre Leon Marie Nicolas Rieu, 69, is a Dutch violinist and conductor best known for creating the waltz-playing Johann Strauss Orchestra. Manuela Scarpa/Photo Rio News

THE King of Waltz, Dutch violinist and conductor Andre Rieu, is back on the big screen in Lismore ans Ballina this weekend.

Rieu filmed a one-off concert at Sydney's Town Hall in November during his Australian live tour, which will screen in cinemas to his millions of fans across the world in December and January.

Australian audiences will be the first to enjoy this intimate concert with Andre Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra, world-class sopranos, The Platin Tenors and special guests up on the big screen.

The maestro promises a magical concert experience with show tunes, classical music favourites, dance and plenty of surprises and festive fun.

Andre Leon Marie Nicolas Rieu, 69, is a Dutch violinist and conductor best known for creating the waltz-playing Johann Strauss Orchestra.

Together they have turned classical and waltz music into a worldwide concert touring act as successful as some of the biggest global pop and rock music acts.

Rieu resides in his native Maastricht.

He created the Johann Strauss Orchestra in 1987 and began with 12 members, giving their first concert on January 1, 1988.

Through the years the orchestra has expanded dramatically, nowadays performing with between 80 and 150 musicians.

Rieu and his orchestra have performed throughout Europe, North and South America, Japan and Australia.

The size and revenue of their tours are rivalled only by the largest pop and rock music acts.

In 2008, Rieu's extravagant tour featured a full-size reproduction of Empress Sisi's Castle, the biggest stage ever to go on tour at that time.

During the first half of 2009, Andre Rieu was the world's most successful male touring artist, according to Billboard magazine.

The first full production from Andre Rieu's Netherlands-based cinema distributor Piece of Magic Entertainment, Andre Rieu's Sydney Town Hall Concert - An Australian Celebration, features exclusive extras for cinema audiences including backstage access, interviews with the musician and his special guests, and some special premium filmed content of Rieu in Sydney.

Australia is the second strongest performing territory for Andre Rieu in cinemas in the world and he has an incredible connection with his audiences in the country.

Andre Rieu's Sydney Town Hall Concert - An Australian Celebration will be the maestro's second concert in cinemas for the year.

In late July, Andre Rieu's 2018 Maastricht Concert Amore - My Tribute to Love, was number three at the Australian Box Office for the weekend, behind Mamma Mia 2! and The Equalizer, with a gross of $1.3million.

Rieu also holds the record for the Highest Grossing Music Concert in Cinemas in Australia after his 2016 Maastricht Concert in cinemas grossed an impressive $1.5million.