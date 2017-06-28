Enjoy popular Bourbon at Ballina festival

POPULAR local band Bourbon Street has the appropriate name to be rocking out Sunday's Ballina Food and Wine Festival.

Guitarist for the band, Horace Bevan, while acknowledging the group has had more comebacks than Johnny Farnham, said they were honoured to be asked to play at the festival.

And the rock band is expected to charge up the atmosphere of the festival as they close it at the Ballina Jockey Club, and will be joined for the finale by other musicians performing on the day.

The Rotary Club of Ballina-on-Richmond is the organiser of the festival.

This year's beneficiary will be Ballina's own community radio station, Paradise FM.

Station manager Jenny Ellenbroek said the station, which has celebrated its 16th birthday, was raising funds to build a second studio at its Cherry St headquarters.

The Ballina Food and Wine Festival will have 75 exhibitors.

Member of the organising committee, Rotarian Deb Duplock, said the festival was at capacity, but had this year increased the amount of floor space available at the all-weather venue.

A highlight this year will be cooking demonstrations by Sydney-based chef Sean Connolly, who owns five restaurants in Australia and New Zealand including The Balcony Bar and Oyster Room at Byron Bay.

He has five current televisions shows, airing in 35 countries, and his cookbook My Family Feast won Best Celebrity Cook Book in the World in 2011.

Other chefs providing demonstrations include Byron @ Byron executive chef Gavin Hughes, Ballina RSL Club executive chef Blake Seymour, Keith Wilson, head chef of Bonefish Bar and Grill in Ballina, and Terase Davidson, the owner of Taste, Byron Bay.

The over-18s festival will be held at the jockey club from 11am to 5pm.

Entry costs $25. Buses will run to the festival. Tickets cost $5 return.

For more information see ballinafoodandwine.com.au