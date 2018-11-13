Enjoy cocktails with a sea breeze at new restaurant

The Loft in Byron Bay owner Matt Hunt is passionate about great food in a friendly sophisticated setting.

The Loft in Byron Bay owner Matt Hunt is passionate about great food in a friendly sophisticated setting. Marc Stapelberg

BYRON'S newest restaurant Loft Byron Bay has opened its doors, replacing the former short-lived Ryce which opened adjacent to Main Beach in December 2017.

Opened this month after being closed over winter for the new fitout - Loft Byron Bay is the latest offering from former-Melbourne hospitality identity Matt Hunt.

Loft is a culmination of owner Mr Hunt's extensive experience in the hospitality industry and a deep love of Byron Bay.

It brings a modern European menu together to highlight the extensive offering of tap beers, wines and cocktails.

"We have a big focus on supporting and working with local producers and suppliers," Mr Hunt said.

"There are a lot of amazing things happening around the Byron Shire and we're excited to be a part of that.

"The idea was to mix the earthy and natural aesthetic that Byron Bay encompasses in the fit-out, along side the incredible food and drink this region has to offer."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Encompassing a natural design and "uplifting vibe", customers say it caters to a casual cocktail with a friend or a social night out.

Mr Hunt said with a well thought out menu, there is something for everyone including share plates and selections that are prepared right in front of you by the chef from the oyster and deli bar.

"You literally walk straight off the beach, and enter up the stairs to be immersed in a theatre of drink and food," said Charlie, who was visiting from Melbourne.

Occupying a first floor level overlooking the Beach Hotel, ocean glimpses and breezes are all part of the light filled, natural and comfortable aesthetic that Loft offers its guests.

Relax on the lounge style seating or sit outside on the terrace bar tables and take in the high vantage point looking out over the streets of Byron.

Open from midday till late, Mr Hunt said Loft is "the perfect spot to drop in after a quick swim at the beach or book ahead for a 'Sunday Session' to ensure you don't miss out on a balmy summer evening of oysters, paired wines and chilled out beats into the night".