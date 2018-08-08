Enjoy cocktails and jazz and help the rescue chopper

COCKTAILS FOR A CAUSE: Elke Robinson is preparing the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter's Lismore Helibase for this Friday's Chopper Chic night to help connect the service with funding streams.

COCKTAILS FOR A CAUSE: Elke Robinson is preparing the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter's Lismore Helibase for this Friday's Chopper Chic night to help connect the service with funding streams.

A COASTAL chopper flight for three people will be up for grabs at Lismore's Helibase this week.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter's inaugural Chopper Chic cocktail event will be held this Friday.

Organised by the service's Kellie Dickson and Elke Robinson, the fundraising function will see a flight for three people with Rotorwing Helicopter Services being put to a raffle.

"We're bringing together women in our community to support the rescue helicopter,” Ms Dickson said.

The function will be held in the hangar of the Lismore Helibase and will feature live jazz music and guest speakers Bec Fisher and Jenelle Condon.

Ms Fisher will speak about how she redefined her life at 40, and Ms Condon is from Ruby Connection.

Ms Dickson said men would be welcome at the event, although it will have a female focus.

"We're finding most of our support is coming from women,” she said.

She said their team that joined the Lismore Samson Fitness Challenge this year, known as Chopper Chics, inspired the event.

"When they crossed the finish line is wasn't all about the records, it was about how they supported each other,” she said.

"We know how amazing the women are around our community.

"We really appreciate their support.”

She said another Chopper Chic event, a luncheon, would be held at the Tweed Regional Art Gallery on September 11.

But other groups across the region and from Coffs Harbour to Tweed Heads will also support the service on Friday as part of Rescue Day.

"It's about a $3 million gap between what we're funded and what we need to raise each year,” Ms Dickson said.

"Each time a patient travels with us, they don't have to pay.”

The Chopper Chic function will be held at the Lismore Helibase at 77 Krauss Avenue, South Lismore from 3-5.30pm on Friday.

A fundraising raffle will see a helicopter flight for three over Byron Bay with Rotorwing, valued at $800, up for grabs.

Tickets are $65 per person, phone 02 6623 7300 to book.