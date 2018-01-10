You can enjoy a luxury retreat with Pete Murray

MUSICIANS Pete Murray and Benny Owen announced a new joint venture, called Music and Movement Escapes.

The wellness retreat is a four-night exclusive event with a unique focus on fitness, well-being and music.

The first retreat will take place from Monday February 12 to Friday February 16, and it will include a beach front music gig on Valentine's Day, held at Elements of Byron Resort and Spa, in Byron Bay.

The first ever retreat of its kind, Pete Murray said Music and Movement Escapes ios an opportunity for visitors to relax and have some fun, while also working out and learning about health and well-being.

"My business partner Benny Owen, who used to play drums for Ash Grunwald, was a pretty large fella years ago.

"Ben has changed his life, he's changed his diet, he got into health and fitness and he's fit and trim now."

"We want to let people know a little bit more about health and fitness, and the benefits of that, but also to come and do some training with us, plus they get the chance to spend with their favourite artist, which in this particular one will be me."

PALS: Benny Owen and Pete Murray will offer a Music And Movement Escapes in Byron Bay on February.

Murray said the idea is to give fans the chance not to come to Byron Bay and see his gig, but also train with him.

"It's open to anyone, we expect to attract people that aren't completely fit, and come experience this with us," he said.

Besides the accommodation at Elements of Byron Bay, the package includes return airport transfers, gourmet meals with all breakfasts and two sunset dinners provided, two training sessions with Murray (and a host of sessions with Benny Owen).

Murray said there will also be a surfing lesson, beachfront training and yoga sessions, and an introductory workshop on healthy lifestyles.

"It's meant to be fun, to understand a bit about health and fitness and make that start that Benny did and that changed his life around."

Murray's intimate show will be held on Valentine's Day and will include a mix of music and drinks to balance fitness, wellness, fun and romance.

For details visit musicandmovementescapes.com.