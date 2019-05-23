Enjoy a free breakfast with local butchers

ENJOY: Last sausage from Brenda Armfield at Breakfast with the Butchers at Casino Beef Week last year.

MORE than 6000 visitors are expected to stampede Casino on Friday morning to enjoy a free sausage or steak sandwich as part of the Casino Beef Week Breakfast with the Butchers event.

Beef Week president Frank McKey said the annual event, sponsored by Richmond Dairies, is the one morning of the year where the people of Casino all come together to enjoy a free breakfast in the CBD.

"The breakfast is about bringing the community together, sample our delicious local beef and saying thank you for their ongoing support with a snag or steak," he said.

During the morning 3000 bottles of Norco chocolate and strawberry flavoured milk and 600kg of steak and sausages donated by local butchers will be consumed.

Of course is much more to enjoy than a free sausage sandwich.

There is live music and entertainment during the breakfast, including the grand finals of the busking competition.

After performing during the week, the top three buskers will perform in the finals of the Beef Week Australian National Busking Championship, giving them the opportunity to perform in front of thousands of people.

The excitement of the cow milking competition kicks off from 8.30am, as participants race against the clock to fill their bucket with milk.

Anticipation is also growing ahead of the iconic cow pat lotto, a hilarious uniquely-Beef Week attraction with crowds buying in to guess which square will be the lucky number to be delivered a fresh cow pat.

After manning the barbecues for the community breakfast, local butchers will then put their specially-crafted sausages to the test in the Findex Beef Sausage competition.

Three judges sample each entry and will judge on factors including its presentation, content, colour and aroma where the stakes set in the Beef Capital are pretty high.

Last year's winner was a spicy sausage by Metcalfs Butchers in Evans Head.

The free community breakfast event starts from 7am on Walker Street in Casino, with live entertainment until 10am.