English labourer's unfortunate life

SAD SIGHT: Headstone in memory of the babies that were stillborn to Alfred and Lilian Jux. Samantha Elley

LONG before the days of knowing how to treat mental health issues including depression, there were tough penalties for trying to take your own life.

In 1932, Alfred Harold Jux was a young man born in England who found himself in Lismore.

He was a labourer who had been without work for some time.

It had obviously affected him and he took drastic action.

On Thursday, March 17, he admitted to Sgt Thornley what he did.

"I tried to cut my throat with a razor,” he said. "I have been out of work for a long time, and felt depressed.”

There was no visit to a psychiatrist for Alfred: he was promptly charged with attempting to commit suicide at Tuncester on March 10.

He was then imprisoned.

Life did not get much better for Alfred because in 1936 he was fined two pounds for riding a motorbike without head-lights on at night.

Then, in 1937, while riding his motorbike down Dawson St, between Conway and Magellan streets, he was struck by a car and broke his leg.

Things were looking up in 1938 when Alfred married his sweetheart, Lilian Holder, at St Andrew's Church in Lismore.

The newlyweds made their home at Goonengerry. The joy didn't last for long, however, as the tiny headstone at East Lismore cemetery attests.

It has a list of the little ones that were stillborn to the couple, starting with Barbara Anne in 1939. Four babies are listed on the headstone.

