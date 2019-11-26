English billionaire crushes Russell Crowe's Radradra dream

Semi Radradra‘s NRL return looks highly unlikely. Picture: Charly Triballeau

Semi Radradra‘s NRL return looks highly unlikely. Picture: Charly Triballeau

AN ENGLISH billionaire has crushed South Sydney's hopes of securing the signature of barnstorming winger Semi Radradra.

Stephen Lansdown, owner of Bristol Rugby in England, has blown the Rabbitohs out of the market with a $3 million two-year offer for the Fijian superstar that is too good to refuse.

UK rugby clubs have a salary cap of $16.5 million.

Lansdown has a personal wealth of $3.5 billion compared to Souths owner Russell Crowe's $95 million.

The UK finance guru also owns the Bristol soccer club.

The $3 million is his first offer, according to UK sources, and may even be increased.

The offer is more than double the $700,000 Souths were prepared to pay for arguably the best winger in either code.

Russell Crowe’s bid for the Fijian star appears to have been thwarted. Picture: Brett Costello

He would have become the highest paid winger in the NRL.

Radradra was in Sydney three weeks ago to meet with South Sydney officials and expressed a strong desire to return home to the NRL.

They met at the home of a third party, art dealer Steve Nasteski, who is a Rabbitohs tragic.

However, the money in English rugby union is too good to turn down.

Billionaire Stephen Lansdown is ready to launch a huge offer for Radradra. Picture: Nathan Stirk

The 27-year-old winger scored 26 tries in his last season of NRL with the Parramatta Eels.

The Rabbitohs' major signing priority is a middle forward replacement for Sam Burgess. They are favourites to sign highly regarded Gold Coast Titans forward Jai Arrow, but won't have him on deck until 2021.