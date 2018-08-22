Menu
England's James Anderson and England's Adil Rashid
Cricket

$20 to watch one ball? Cricket’s baffling call

22nd Aug 2018 2:02 PM

HOW much would you pay to watch one delivery as your team gets rolled by 200 runs?

The princely sum of 10 pounds ($A17.50) is what is being asked of England fans for that exact scenario.

With the third Test between England and India at Trent Bridge all but over - and the hosts 9-311, chasing a target of 521, and just one wicket away from a heavy defeat - turning up at Trent Bridge is hardly a desirable plan for your Wednesday.

Adil Rashid (30 not out) and No.11 James Anderson (8no) are at the crease, and the final day's play could easily amount to a single delivery.

 

England's James Anderson, left, and England's Adil Rashid will resume on day five with one wicket to defend. Picture: AP
England's James Anderson, left, and England's Adil Rashid will resume on day five with one wicket to defend. Picture: AP

In Australia, such a scenario would lead to a gold coin charity donation gaining you entry for the final overs of play on the last scheduled day.

Not so in Nottingham, where tickets at the gate on Wednesday morning will set you back 10 pounds - a move which has sparked social outrage.

Nearly 2000 tickets - at 10 pounds apiece - have already been sold for day five, and Nottinghamshire CCC officials have ruled out the possibility of a refund even if the final day's play lasts just one ball.

Nottinghamshire CCC defended the move, saying "we always think long and hard about day five pricing when we go on sale each October. Sometimes you'll see a full day, sometimes a few overs."

They then referenced England's famous 14-run Ashes victory over Australia at the venue in 2013 as an example of punters getting value for money from day-five action.

