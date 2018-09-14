Menu
Moeen Ali has labelled Australia’s cricketers rude.
Cricket

‘Hard to feel sorry for them’: Moeen slams ‘rude’ Aussies

by Ian McCullough
14th Sep 2018 9:55 AM

ENGLAND all-rounder Moeen Ali has claimed the Australia's side under former skipper Steve Smith were rude and lacked respect.

The 31-year-old's struggles with bat and ball on the Ashes tour last year were a major reason for England's 4-0 defeat and led to him being dropped for the first time in his career at the conclusion of the series.

Regarded as one of the more reserved and polite players in the England side, Ali admits the pressure of a first overseas Ashes series got to him but said the abuse meted out to him on the field took him aback.

"Everyone you speak to...they are the only team I've played against my whole life that I've actually disliked," Ali told the UK's Times newspaper.

"Not because it's Australia and they are the old enemy but because of the way they carry on and [their] disrespect of people and players."

Ali, who played a major role in England's 4-1 series win over India after being recalled to the side, also feels no sympathy for banned trio David Warner, Smith and Cameron Bancroft.

"I'm someone who generally feels sorry for people when things go wrong but it's difficult to feel sorry for them," he said.

"The first game I ever played against them, in Sydney, just before the 2015 World Cup, they were not just going hard at you, they were almost abusing you.

"That was the first time it hit me. I gave them the benefit of the doubt, but the more I played against them they were just as bad, the Ashes here [in 2015] they were worse actually.

"Not intimidating, just rude. Individually they are fine and the Aussies we've had at Worcester have been fantastic, lovely guys."

Moeen Ali: “Not intimidating, just rude.”
Ali admits he struggled against Nathan Lyon during the Ashes and said the hostile environment created by the hosts paid off.

"I found it very difficult in Australia to switch off," he said. "It was my first Ashes tour and I was desperate to do well and was really looking forward to it.

"I worked so hard on the short ball before the series began, maybe too hard. "Then [Nathan] Lyon kept getting me out. I found that very hard to deal with. I never thought that I was a poor player of spin but I really struggled against him.

"I wasn't getting any wickets either. Things just got tougher and tougher."

