Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Energy ministers will meet for the first time in almost a year
Energy ministers will meet for the first time in almost a year
Politics

Energy ministers to meet as emissions ease

by Paul Osborne
24th Sep 2019 9:00 AM

Energy Minister Angus Taylor says the 26 per cent emissions cut target for the energy sector will be met by 2022.

Mr Taylor revealed the figure in an invitation to state and territory energy ministers to the a COAG Energy Council meeting to be held in Perth on November 22.

It is the first such meeting since December 2018.

"This will be an important meeting to progress key priorities of accountability, transparency, and reliability of the grid," Mr Taylor said.

"Addressing these priorities together is fundamental to our continued efforts to bring down power prices and ensure long-term energy security for all Australians."

He said updated figures show the 26 per cent emissions reduction in the National Electricity Market would be reached by 2022.

But at the same time changes in the energy market had also led to "significant reliability challenges, unsustainable wholesale prices, and unforeseen cross-border impacts for some jurisdictions", he said.

Labor has been critical of the delay in convening the ministerial meeting, saying it was jeopardising the work of regulators and impeding investment in the energy sector.

coag energy council energy minister energy ministers power bills

Top Stories

    BUSTED: $30,000 in fines dished out to bike riders

    premium_icon BUSTED: $30,000 in fines dished out to bike riders

    Crime NO HELMET? The police cracked down on a basic bike-riding rule over the weekend, with expensive consequences for those who didn't comply.

    Man to defend charges after alleged machete threat

    premium_icon Man to defend charges after alleged machete threat

    Crime MAN who threatened to "kill” workers pleads not guilty to charge

    Alarming reality: 'We don't have a long term water strategy'

    premium_icon Alarming reality: 'We don't have a long term water strategy'

    Environment Business leader wants action, saying "tensions are going to rise"

    Crash driver found having 14 different drugs in her car

    premium_icon Crash driver found having 14 different drugs in her car

    Crime Police allege the woman is responsible for a major crash

    • 24th Sep 2019 9:00 AM