Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Energy costs are not cheap.
Energy costs are not cheap. Will Hunter
News

Energy costs a key concern in Northern Rivers

19th Mar 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE state's peak business organisation, the NSW Business Chamber, is calling for the next government of NSW to do more to combat high energy costs.

"It's a very challenging time for business - high energy prices are placing an enormous strain on business viability and also on household budgets. The current situation is unacceptable and simply unsustainable in a regional area like ours," said Northern Rivers Regional Manager, Jane Laverty.

"The chamber's last two Business Conditions Surveys identified that 90 per cent of businesses ranked affordable and reliable energy as a top concern.

"That's why cutting the cost of energy for families and businesses in NSW should be a primary focus ahead of this weekend's state election."

 

A number of proposed measures to cut energy costs have been put forward by the chamber including: The removal of all state taxes and levies on energy bills; improving planning certainty and planning processes to boost the supply of new energy projects to provide more affordable base load power and amending commercial tenancies legislation to assist cost and profit sharing between tenants and landlords for investment in renewables.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man claimed he 'did nothing wrong' before being fatally shot

    premium_icon Man claimed he 'did nothing wrong' before being fatally shot

    Crime A MAN who was fatally shot by Corrective Services in Lismore had wept in court as he was refused bail earlier the same day.

    G'bah man stole from his employer 69 times, police allege

    premium_icon G'bah man stole from his employer 69 times, police allege

    News The man was employed at a licensed venue in Casino

    Barefoot and late for court: Nimbin man denies his identity

    premium_icon Barefoot and late for court: Nimbin man denies his identity

    News The judge had to ask the accused to stop speaking

    Unstable bridge could delay Pacific Highway upgrade

    premium_icon Unstable bridge could delay Pacific Highway upgrade

    News 'Moving' bridge could delay opening of section of highway upgrade