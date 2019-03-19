Energy costs a key concern in Northern Rivers

THE state's peak business organisation, the NSW Business Chamber, is calling for the next government of NSW to do more to combat high energy costs.

"It's a very challenging time for business - high energy prices are placing an enormous strain on business viability and also on household budgets. The current situation is unacceptable and simply unsustainable in a regional area like ours," said Northern Rivers Regional Manager, Jane Laverty.

"The chamber's last two Business Conditions Surveys identified that 90 per cent of businesses ranked affordable and reliable energy as a top concern.

"That's why cutting the cost of energy for families and businesses in NSW should be a primary focus ahead of this weekend's state election."

A number of proposed measures to cut energy costs have been put forward by the chamber including: The removal of all state taxes and levies on energy bills; improving planning certainty and planning processes to boost the supply of new energy projects to provide more affordable base load power and amending commercial tenancies legislation to assist cost and profit sharing between tenants and landlords for investment in renewables.