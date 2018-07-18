Menu
Enova Energy Managing Director Tony Pfeiffer said they did not directly place advertisements on 7Plus' news segment or on the other website.
Energy company reacts to ad shaming

Francis Witsenhuysen
18th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
ENOVA Energy has blamed Google display and remarketing activity for its recent right wing ad display.

The response comes after the Byron Bay community energy company were #adshamed on Twitter by @felicity_p for advertising during a 7Plus news segment on African Gangs in Melbourne as well as for ads appearing on the Briethart Website

On Saturday, @felicty_p tweeted: "Hi @EnovaEnergy. You've got a great product but your media buyer is really letting you down. Your ad is on @7plus beside a catch-up TV show that vilifies African Australians and also on @Breitbart, the US HQ of hate speech. Please don't fund hate. #AdShame #auspol @slpng_giants_oz.”

The backlash comes after the Channel 7 current affairs show Sunday Night was under fire over claims its report on Melbourne's African gangs was race baiting.　

Enova Energy Managing Director Tony Pfeiffer said they did not directly place advertisements on 7Plus' news segment or on the other website

"We have been promoting our win a $1000 electricity credits campaign across digital media,” Mr Pheiffer said.

"We were undertaking Google display and remarketing activity.　

"Remarketing is a very common marketing strategy and a cost-effective way of re-engaging potential customers who have already looked at our website.”

It means that when people visit a website homepage, advertising will be represented on new websites they visit. While we cannot control which websites people visit, we did and continue to have brand safety content measures in place including restrictions to ensure certain websites are excluded in our advertising.”　

He said this specifically excluded sensitive content including that related to tragedy and conflict, sensitive social issues, sensational or shocking.　

"While content exclusions are set to the best of our ability, Google does not guarantee that all related content will be excluded,” he said.

"As soon as we were alerted to the comments appearing on Twitter, we immediately requested our digital agency to stop all current remarketing activity.”

