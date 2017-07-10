Energy bill relief for households

NSW Minister for the Don Harwin and Lismore MP Thomas George

VULNERABLE energy customers at risk of having their electricity cut now have easier access to emergency funding.

It was one of two announcements made by NSW Energy and Arts Minister Don Harwin on a flying visit to Lismore yesterday.

Mr Harwin said the Energy Accounts Payment Assistance (EAPA) scheme, backed by $17 million in NSW Government funding, could help customers at risk of disconnection from energy services.

"Households in financial hardship can now access emergency assistance faster if at risk of disconnection,” Mr Harwin said.

"Community welfare groups have moved from paper vouchers to digital vouchers which benefits both parties.”

In 2016/2017 EAPA allocations by St Vincent council areas saw Richmond Regional Council allocated $86,000 (430 vouchers) and the Tweed/Byron council allocated $125,000 (625 vouchers).

Mr Harwin also announced $100 million in funding across four years to drive the creation of arts and cultural infrastructure such as galleries, museums and performing spaces.

It includes new and existing spaces, which support arts and culture spanning visual media and performing arts, heritage and publishing through to film.

"Arts and culture is a big part of why people choose to live in regional New South Wales,” Mr Harwin said.

"The funding is also to set up new programs to improve arts and culture in every regional community.”

There are different funding pools for projects under $60,000 to those more than one million.

Expressions of Interest for the Regional Cultural Fund will open from 17 July 2017 and successful projects will be invited to provide additional information.