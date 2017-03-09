Energy balls recalled after undeclared allergen detected

A line of energy balls have been recalled

THE NSW Food Authority has advised that a popular line of energy balls has been recalled.

Natural High Co. Pty Ltd trading as Bounce Foods has recalled Bounce Apple Cinnamon Natural Energy Ball from Coles supermarkets (NSW, VIC, QLD, TAS, WA, SA only), health food stores and cafés (NSW, QLD, VIC, WA) and at Volleyball Australia (NSW and SA).

The recall is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen (dairy).

Any Bounce Apple Cinnamon Natural Energy Ball, Individual wrapped in vacuum wrapper, 42g with Best Before dates of 21JUL17, 19AUG17, 02SEP17, 26NOV17 have been recalled.

Consumers who have a dairy allergy or intolerance should not consume this product as they may have a reaction if it is consumed.

It can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you are concerned about your health you should seek medical advice.

For more information, contact Natural High Co. Pty Ltd trading as Bounce Foods on 1300 303 517 or via au.bouncelifestyle.com