Endurance race for juniors

BIG RACE: Lennox Head surf lifesaver Jack Breen transitions to the board section of the race at the Lennox Enduro last year. Michelle Mahon

JUNIOR surf life savers will be back in competition for the first time this season when Lennox Head host its annual endurance race on Saturday.

The popular event is on Saturday at the Lennox Head Surf Club with the Hydrothon All Female Surf Sports clinic to follow on Sunday for girls aged 10-15 years-old.

"We're so pleased to be hosting both events at our Surf Club over this two-day period, and we encourage people to make a weekend of it,” Lennox Head surf sports coordinator Laurel Moston said.

"The Lennox Enduro is our regions premier junior lifesaving endurance event, and it gives each participant the opportunity to sample the competitive world of an ironman/ironwoman in a safe and well supported community environment.

"It's always really inspiring to see participants challenge themselves and to witness their elation when they cross the finish line.”

"With some great cash prizes up for grabs for male and female first, second and third placed competitors in each age group, as well as an assortment of lucky draw prizes including a Dolphin Racing Mal, we're expecting a big turnout.”

The Enduro event is open to competitors from Under-11s through to Under-17s, and includes swim, board and run legs.

Late entries will be accepted in person at the clubhouse tomorrow and early Saturday with the race starting at 8.30am.

Competitors must be members of a surf lifesaving club to participate. To enter, visit: www.registernow.com.au/secure/Register.aspx?E=30981 .

More than 20 girls have already registered for the Hydrothon, with competitors travelling from as far afield as Victoria to get involved.

The Hydrothon is designed to inspire young girls to stay active in surf sports through their teenage years, and to encourage a healthy body and mind.

Big name Ironwomen Liz Pluimers and Harriet Brown will be in attendance, mentoring participants and delivering dry and water-based workshops covering goal setting, training, body image, surf skills and nutrition.

It runs from 9am-2pm with more information at www.hydrothon.com.au where you can register.