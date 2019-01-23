Endurance athletes to race triathlon

Tweed Coast Enduro Triathele Sally Smith battles through the heat of last year's event.

THERE is less than one month to go until the beachside Pottsville community welcomes the Tweed Coast Enduro Triathlon once again.

With entries coming in steadily, Pottsville will be buzzing with endurance athletes from across Queensland and NSW.

Many athletes and their families will be staying locally and accommodation centres are quickly filling up.

The event has attracted a large number of clubs and teams, including a number of pros such as Matt Slee, back to reclaim his title after taking out the men's Open category in 2018.

Racing starts in Mooball Creek on an outgoing tide from Buckingham Street beach with a 1.9km swim.

The 90km cycle leg then starts near the Tweed Coast Holiday Park: Pottsville South and heads along Tweed Coast Road towards Wooyung and the wooden railway bridge.

The cycle is expected to be tough again this year, with riders likely to battle head winds and the heat.

The final leg is the half marathon 21.1km run, which follows Overall Drive, the creek bank and Blackrocks fields.

There is also a shorter "Sprint” distance for those looking to do their first triathlon locally.

Each year residents come out to hose athletes as they go past and cheer on the runners who endure the high humidity in the afternoon.

Run course manager and Pottsville local Jeff Stella asks all residents to be part of the fun and grab a drink, pop up the beach umbrella and cool the athletes to help reduce heat exposure problems.

The Tweed Coast Enduro continues the proud tradition of fundraising for the Cabarita Surf Life Saving Club, and a number of other community groups including Tweed Raiders JRL, Pottsville Cricket Club, Murwillumbah CWA, Pottsville Men's Shed, and the Pottsville Croquet Club. The goal this year is to raise $6500 for these local groups.

Race Director Mike Crawley thanks the residents and businesses in advance and acknowledges that this event will cause some traffic disruption.

Traffic will be closed along Tweed Coast Road between 6.30am and 11.30am; and local vehicle access to and from Overall Drive will be detoured via Anne Street from 6.30am to 3.30pm. Expect some delays.